ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner will be held on April 22nd and will feature Governor Mike Braun as the keynote speaker according to party chairman Steve Shine.

The event kicks off at 5:15 with a VIP reception for Governor Braun followed by the dinner at 6:30 at Ceruti’s Summit Park. More details and reservations are available at http://allencountygop.com.