Tornado Threat Rises

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Tornadoes are becoming an increasingly likely threat as severe weather approaches later today. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory effective at 11 AM, with gusts expected between 35 to 45 mph, and stronger gusts possible.

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. Much of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather, a level two out of five. Extreme western Indiana is at a level three risk.

“Tornadoes are possible. The threat for tornadoes has increased since yesterday,” said Matt Eckhoff, forecaster at the National Weather Service. “The wind direction is a little bit different compared to yesterday, as the storm system itself is now further south.”

Eckhoff explained that the wind conditions are more favorable for tornadoes. The areas most at risk for tornadoes stretch from Terre Haute to the Illinois state line, moving north through much of Illinois.

“For Central Indiana, it doesn’t really look like the primary threat is going to extend that far east,” Eckhoff said. “I do think the primary tornado threat will be near the Indiana-Illinois state line and points farther north and west.”

Eckhoff added that there’s still a chance for an isolated tornado to pop up across the rest of Central Indiana. The best timeline for severe weather is between 5 PM and 1 AM, with the storm expected to move fairly quickly.

Rain is in the forecast for tomorrow, and with much colder air moving in, a wintry mix is possible.