July 8, 2025
Big Fort Fest Seeking Volunteers

by Macy Gray0
Photo supplied - Big Fort Fest

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Festival organizers are gearing up for the inaugural Big Fort Fest this coming week and are looking for volunteers.

“Everything is really falling into place, but we just need some volunteers to help make the event run smoothly,” says one of the event organizers, Addie Farris.

Volunteers are needed for the following events:

  • Forum + Fork Fest on Thursday, Friday, Saturday
  • Concert set up and tear down on Saturday
  • Big Fun Fest (children’s festival) on Saturday

Volunteers who sign up can receive free tickets to the concerts that take place at the festival. To sign up, email hello@bigfortfest.com or visit their website at Bigfortfest.com

 

