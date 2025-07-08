Joint Training Scheduled to Take Place in Steuben County

Steuben County, IN (WOWO) – The Sheriff’s Office would like to inform the public about a joint training exercise that will be taking place at the Steuben County 4-H Park on July 15th, 2025, starting at 5:30 pm.

This training exercise will involve participants from several area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS providers, and Steuben County Emergency Management, in addition to civilian role players.

The exercise is expected to last approximately 2 hours. During that time, you may see a large number of emergency vehicles and first responders moving about the area.

This notice is intended to keep the public informed and assure everyone that this is just a training exercise, and there is no cause for alarm. Please direct any questions to Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael Meeks at 260-668-1000 Ext. 5085 or Steuben County EMA Director Lee Greenamyer at 260-668-1000 Ext. 3400.