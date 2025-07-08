Bridge Construction to begin on S.R. 930

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – INDOT announces bridge construction on State Road 930/Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne beginning after July 14.

Crews will be working on bridge joint repairs over Spy Run Creek between Sherman Boulevard and Executive Boulevard. Work on the project is expected to last approximately two weeks. All schedules are weather-related and subject to change.

During construction, the current westbound lanes of S.R. 930 will be closed, and the middle turn lane will be converted into one through travel lane for westbound traffic.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.