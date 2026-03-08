Bird Flu Detected At Jay County Commercial Turkey Farm

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Jay County commercial turkey farm is under quarantine after the bird flu was detected in its flock.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the farm has a flock of about 21,000.

The farm has not been named, but there is a 10-kilometer control area in place around the farm, as well as a 20-kilometer surveillance zone.

All poultry owners are reminded to be aware and report signs of illness in flocks. Some symptoms may include respiratory issues, lack of energy, decreased egg production and sudden death.

Even with the bird flu, there is not a food safety risk, and cooked poultry, eggs and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to consume.