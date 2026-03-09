Stricter Penalties for Repeat Offenders in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that would overhaul the state’s bail system, targeting serious and repeat offenders while restricting nonprofit involvement in paying bonds. The legislation, nicknamed the “Holly Act,” was unveiled Wednesday by Republican state Reps. D.J. Swearingen of Huron and Jeff LaRe of Violet Township, with input from Holly, a Cincinnati brawl victim whose assailant had been released on bail. Reporting comes from Cincinnati Enquirer.

The bill’s provisions would prevent charitable bail organizations, including The Bail Project, from posting bail for serious violent offenses, including domestic violence, and cap nonprofit bail payments at $5,000. It also increases bond requirements for defendants with prior failures to appear in court, from 10% to 25%, and requires courts to verify the surety’s financial responsibility before approving bail.

Lawmakers said the legislation strengthens community safety while maintaining defendants’ rights. It also allows the attorney general to appeal judges’ bail decisions if the amount is considered too low. Swearingen said the goal is to ensure judges can identify threats to public safety without overreach into judicial discretion.

The bill follows prior statewide efforts to incorporate public safety into bail decisions, including Issue 1 in 2022, which required Ohio courts to consider criminal history and risk factors when setting bond. Lawmakers said more details on the legislation’s progress may emerge later this spring.

Opponents, including The Bail Project, argue that cash bail restrictions can disproportionately affect low-income defendants and that most clients comply with court requirements. Jeremy Cherson of The Bail Project said in prior cases, about 95% of clients returned to court on time, noting that broad restrictions could unnecessarily incarcerate nonviolent individuals.

The “Holly Act” is pending in the Ohio House, with a potential debate on the legislation expected in the coming months.