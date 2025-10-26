Huntington University’s Go Baby Go Gifts Three Toddlers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Huntington University chapter of Go Baby Go has made a tremendous effort to help toddlers in the area.

Go Baby Go, a national program helping toddlers with disabilities, takes electric cars for children and modifies them to meet the needs of toddlers who are unable to use the cars as they come.

Some modifications include adding seats to support the child, using steering wheels to make the car go rather than using foot petals, as well as other adjustments that would otherwise restrict them from being able to play with the cars.

Go Baby Go says that after all modifications are made, the cars cost around $500, but the families receiving a Go Baby Go car through the Huntington University chapter do not pay anything.

Three toddlers, Theo, Braelynn and Marshall, received their cars this month and were able to take them for a test drive before loading them up and taking them home.

Through the program, toddlers are able to play with their siblings and friends without missing out on the fun.