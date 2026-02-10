February 10, 2026
BMW Recalls Nearly 90,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

by Brian Ford0
WASHINGTON, D.C (WOWO) BMW is recalling nearly 90,000 vehicles in the United States due to a defect that could increase the risk of a fire.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall affects 87,394 vehicles and involves an engine starter that may overheat. Regulators say overheating could pose a fire hazard. According to reporting from Reuters, BMW dealers will replace the engine starter at no cost to vehicle owners.

The latest recall follows a series of similar actions by the automaker. In October, BMW recalled more than 145,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a starter defect that could also overheat and spark a fire. An earlier recall in September affected about 200,000 vehicles.

Those previous recalls involved certain model-year vehicles ranging from 2019 through 2025 across multiple BMW models, including the 3 Series, 7 Series, 8 Series, X5, X6, and X7, according to FOX Business.

The NHTSA says owners will be notified by mail and should contact their local dealer to schedule repairs once parts become available.

