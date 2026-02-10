February 10, 2026
Lima Woman Arrested After Fetus Found in Dumpster

LIMA, OH (WOWO) A Lima woman is in custody after police say a fetus was discovered in a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Lima Police say officers were called Thursday to the Maplewood-Northwood Apartments after a fetus was found in a dumpster on the property. Twenty-one-year-old Vanessa Oglesbee was arrested later that evening and booked into the Allen County Jail.

Oglesbee is charged with abuse of a corpse. According to reporting from WLIO, police say the fetus has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine gestational age.

Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

