Immigration Arrests Surging In Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — In just six months, ICE has arrested nearly 1,400 people across the state, which represents an 80% spike compared to the same time last year.

It’s the latest sign of the Trump administration’s push to ramp up enforcement on illegal aliens.

The numbers come from the Deportation Data Project, which obtained them through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The data shows that in June alone, ICE made more than 300 arrests in Indiana, and 55 of those arrested had no criminal charges or convictions.