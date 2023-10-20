Body Found In Fort Wayne Park Friday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a Park, just west of downtown Fort Wayne.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, officers were called to Bloomingdale Park on Sherman Boulevard, in regards to an individual that was unresponsive.

First reponders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to police, the cause and manner of death, as well as the victims identity will be released by the Allen County Coroners Office.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking if anyone has information about this incident to contact the detectives at 427-1201 or use the P-3 Tip App.