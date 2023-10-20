General Motors To Host Drive-Through Electronic Recycling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Day for the general public on Thursday, October 26 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at its Fort Wayne Assembly facility, 12200 Lafayette Center Road, Roanoke.

“As a major employer in Allen County, we want to do our part to help our employees and the community be environmentally responsible,” said Dennys Pimenta, executive plant director. “Our hope is this small effort will help ensure we are all able to properly dispose of these electronics rather than seeing them end up in landfills.”

GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly makes every effort to recycle anything possible, from food waste to

cardboard. Worldwide, GM recycles 90 percent of its manufacturing waste.

“As we do our part to protect the environment, we encourage the entire community to reuse, repurpose and recycle,” added Pimenta.

The following items will be accepted for recycling at no charge:

Electronics including computers, laptops, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes,

modems, stereo components, DVD players, speakers, and small household appliances. Lights bulbs – CFLs, LEDs, 4’ & 8’ fluorescent bulbs

Small batteries – AAA, AA, C, D, & 9 volt

Small scrap metal items (no scrap items with refrigerant).

There is an additional cost for TVs and Monitors:

$2.00 – all sizes of flat screen computer monitors

$20.00 – 29 inches and smaller TVs/CRT monitors

$30.00 – 30 inches and larger TVs/CRT monitors

Electronic Recycling Day is part of GM’s efforts to ensure a sustainable future for the global community through environmental compliance, stewardship and innovation. In addition to its recycling efforts, Fort Wayne Assembly generates nearly 30 percent of its electricity from landfill gas.