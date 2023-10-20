Coliseum Will Host Bourbon Expo Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo and Pappy Lottery kicks off Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Event organizers say visitors can taste hundreds of different bourbons, and discounted bottles will also be available for purchase.

The expo is the largest single bourbon tasting in the state.

A lottery is also scheduled for 3 p.m., and each guest, upon arrival, will receive a raffle ticket to enter the lottery for “rare bourbons.”

A portion of all sales from raffle tickets will go toward Erin’s House.