Body Of Paddleboarder Recovered

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a paddleboarder from Sagers Lake yesterday.

At 5:08 p.m. CT, conservation officers responded to a report of a missing paddleboarder on the lake in unincorporated Valparaiso.

After a search, the body of a 63-year-old Illinois man was recovered by a conservation officer diver at 5:59 p.m., and the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation shows the man had a life jacket with him, but was not wearing it.

Assisting agencies were the Porter County Sherrif’s Office, Valparaiso Police Department, Valparaiso Fire Department, Town of Porter Volunteer Fire Department, Portage Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, and the Porter County Coroner’s Office.