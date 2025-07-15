Life-Threatening Crash In The Area Of East US-30 And Ternet Rd.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — At approximately 9:38 a.m., officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of East US 30 and Ternet Road for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Ford Bronco that had been involved in the collision.

Preliminary information indicates that the Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound on US 30, while the Ford Bronco was heading southbound on Ternet Road when the Bronco failed to yield. The pickup truck then struck the Bronco on the passenger side.

The male driver of the Ram truck was transported to PRMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the Bronco was transported to PRMC in life-threatening condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.