Instagram Users Shocked by Hidden Tracking Feature

Los Angeles, CA (WOWO) Instagram’s new Maps feature is raising privacy concerns among users who may be accidentally sharing their real-time location without realizing it according to PC World.

Launched earlier this summer, the feature allows users to share their live location with select followers as a new way to “connect socially,” according to parent company Meta. But critics and tech writers are warning that the tool’s user interface may be confusing, leading to unintended sharing—particularly with “friends” who may be more like acquaintances.

Instagram Maps is optional, and users must opt-in. Location can be shared with:

Mutual followers

Close Friends

Selected Friends

Or no one

However, users like PCWorld’s Alaina Yee say they were nearly tricked into enabling location sharing unintentionally. A friend of hers later discovered the feature had been turned on without realizing it.

“In theory, it seems private. In practice, you can accidentally end up sharing your real-time whereabouts with people you never intended to,” writes Yee.

🔍 How to Check If You’re Sharing Location on Instagram:

Open the Instagram app Go to your Messages (DMs) Tap the globe icon at the top labeled Map If you see “Not Sharing” with a red icon, you’re safe No indicators? Check your phone’s location settings and deny Instagram access

The safest bet? Turn off location access for Instagram in your phone settings unless you’re sure you want to share it.

Meta has not responded to concerns about possible opt-in confusion, but privacy advocates say users should be extra vigilant.