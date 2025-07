HANCOCK, Ind. (WOWO) — Safety around grain bins is fundamental to successful farming, and a lack of it can be and often is fatal.

A Hancock County man was rescued from a grain bin after being trapped for about an hour.

The Buck Creek Township fire chief confirmed the successful rescue operation.

Crews from Buck Creek, Hancock County, and Greenfield, including Greenfield’s wastewater department, were involved in the rescue effort.