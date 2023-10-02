October 2, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Body Pulled From Maumee River Idenitifed

by Josh Williams0
(Photo Supplied/ WOWO 1190 107.5)

The autopsy has been completed and notification has been made to the next of kin for the individual found dead within the Maumee River in Fort Wayne last week.

The coroners office says that 19-year-old Austin Michael Seiman is the young man that was pulled from the river on Thursday, September 28.

They say the cause of Seiman’s death is multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s office.

Seiman is the 19th homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.

Related posts

NIPSCO Impostors

Brooklyne Beatty

FWPD investigating two separate armed robberies

Caleb Hatch

Supporters of Law Enforcement Rally in Goshen

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.