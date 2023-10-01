Congress Passes Bill To Keep Government Open Until November 17th

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – On Saturday Congress passed a bill that would keep the Government open until November 17th.

The bill had passed in the House of Representatives earlier in the day, finally passing in the Senate with roughly three hours to spare before the midnight deadline.

President Biden signed the 45-day resolution into law late Saturday night. Avoiding a government shutdown ensures that federal workers will not be furloughed or forced to work without pay and many federal programs will be able to remain operational as congress attempts to agree on a longer term spending package.

Absent from this short-term deal was additional funding for Ukraine, however in a statement released by the White House President Biden said he expects House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to continue seeking support for them by November.