FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Join your friends downtown at the Botanical Conservatory to celebrate all things brewed!

During Botanical Brew, partake from a variety of local and regional brews…coffee, tea, beer, wine, cider, and mead.

Stay awhile, relax, enjoy performers, local food, regional artisans and the Raise a Glass! showcase exhibit.

Both drinks by the glass and packaged beverages are available for purchase.

The event runs from 4-9 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.