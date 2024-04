A van and an SUV collided near Waterloo in Dekalb County, and police are looking for the driver of one of the vehicles. Police arrived to find an SUV rolled over near US 6 and County Road 31. Bystanders had already helped two people out of the SUV that had rolled, but they say the driver of a van ran away from the scene of the crash.

Police continue their investigation and continue to look for the hit and run driver.