Both bodies found five days after kayaks capsized going over a dangerous dam in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The body of a second man has been found in the White River, five days after he and another kayaker capsized in turbulent waters at the remnants of a dam, authorities said Tuesday.

The body of Marcus Robinson, 30, was recovered near Indianapolis’ 10th Street Bridge, several hours after a passerby spotted the body of Solomon Shirley, 22, near the city’s Michigan Street bridge, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division said.

A witness saw both Indianapolis men being thrown into the river on April 17 when they traveled over the remnants of the 16th Street dam. These “low-head” dams run all the way across a waterway and are designed so that the water constantly flows over them. They’re known as “drowning machines” because the water is deceptively calm upstream, but a turbulent circular backwash can form on the downstream side, particularly when water levels are high.

“We had just had a ton of rain, and so the water was very high. They got too close to the dam, got caught in the current and went over,” said Lt. Angela Goldman, a state conservation officer.

Conservation officers had searched the river and its shoreline while also conducting aerial searches with drones and a helicopter, the DNR said.