NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — More than 3-point-7 million Bowflex 5-52 and 10-90 Adjustable Dumbbells have been recalled along with others sold under the Nautilus Brand after the Consumer Product Safety Bureau says that plates from the 50 and 90-pound dumbbells can unexpectedly release from the handle resulting in injury.

The dumbbells were sold online and by Dick’s and Best Buy.

More information is available at http://bowflex.com/recalls.