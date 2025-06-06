Indiana AG Portal

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — This initiative stems from House Enrolled Act 1149, the first bill signed into law by Governor Mike Braun.

The portal, managed by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), aims to simplify interactions with state and federal agencies, making it easier to navigate regulations and find resources and funding opportunities.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith underscored the project’s importance for farmers, and the ISDA is currently seeking feedback through a survey to ensure the portal meets user needs.