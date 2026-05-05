Braun Administration Rolls Out Major Child Care Funding and Tax Credit Changes

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) A major expansion of Indiana’s child care system is now underway after the governor signed a sweeping $200 million investment package aimed at increasing access, reopening voucher enrollment, and supporting child care providers across the state.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun, a Republican, signed the legislation last week, according to information released by his office and reported by WSBT 22.

The plan is designed to address ongoing child care shortages and financial barriers for families, while also giving new tools to employers and local governments to help expand capacity.

VOUCHER PROGRAM REOPENS AFTER 15-MONTH FREEZE

One of the most immediate changes in the legislation is the resumption of enrollment in the Child Care and Development Fund voucher program, which had been frozen for approximately 15 months.

The program helps eligible families pay for child care, and state officials say reopening enrollment is expected to increase access for working parents who have been waiting for assistance.

The new funding package expands overall support for the voucher system as part of the broader $200 million investment.

EXPANDED TAX CREDIT FOR EMPLOYERS

The legislation also broadens access to an employer-based child care tax credit, now allowing participation from small businesses with up to 500 employees.

State leaders say the expansion is intended to encourage more employers to help offset child care costs or invest directly in child care solutions for their workforce.

LOCAL DEVELOPMENT TOOLS INCLUDED

In addition to direct family assistance, the law gives redevelopment commissions new authority to use local economic development tools to build or expand child care facilities.

Officials say the goal is to increase the physical availability of child care centers, particularly in areas where providers have been stretched thin or unable to meet demand.

BROADER POLICY GOAL: EXPANDING ACCESS

Supporters of the legislation say the combined approach—funding, tax incentives, and infrastructure development—is designed to ease pressure on working families and employers alike.

The investment comes as many states continue to grapple with child care shortages, staffing challenges, and rising costs for families.

BOTTOM LINE

With the stroke of a pen, Indiana has reopened a key child care assistance program, expanded business incentives, and unlocked new funding aimed at increasing capacity statewide.

State officials say the impact will roll out in phases, with voucher enrollment resuming first and additional investments in child care facilities expected to follow.