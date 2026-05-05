Food Poisoning Outbreak Prompts Health Investigation in South Bend Jail

SOUTH BEND, IND. (WOWO) Health officials in northern Indiana are investigating a salmonella outbreak at a county jail after more than 20 inmates became ill, prompting a joint review by local and state health departments.

According to WNDU reporting, the incident involves the St. Joseph County Jail in St. Joseph County, where officials say 23 inmates have been diagnosed with salmonella infection.

SYMPTOMS REPORTED AMONG INMATES

The St. Joseph County Police Department says inmates began showing symptoms on April 29, including:

Diarrhea

Fever

Dehydration

Officials have not confirmed a definitive source of the outbreak, and the investigation remains ongoing.

FOOD SERVICE UNDER SCRUTINY

Authorities say the jail kitchen had passed a health inspection just five days before the outbreak was reported.

During that inspection, officials documented no critical violations, though two minor issues were identified and corrected immediately. Those included:

Standing water near a dish machine

Mold found on wire racks in a walk-in cooler

Despite the clean inspection report, investigators have not ruled out food service as a possible source.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

The sheriff’s department says jail staff are working closely with:

The facility’s food service provider

Medical staff

County health officials

State health officials

The goal is to determine whether the illness originated in the jail kitchen or through another source of exposure within the facility.

PUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSE

Salmonella is a bacterial infection commonly linked to contaminated food or water and can spread quickly in confined environments such as correctional facilities.

Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation while testing and interviews proceed.

BOTTOM LINE

With more than 20 confirmed cases and an active investigation underway, officials say the focus now is identifying the source of the outbreak and preventing further illness inside the jail system.