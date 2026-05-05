Trump Executive Order Sparks New Attention on Psychedelic Drug Research Nationwide

ANN ARBOR, MI (WOWO) In a developing national conversation over mental health treatment and drug policy, psychedelic substances are moving further into the mainstream spotlight, including right here in the Midwest, with ripple effects reaching Michigan politics, public health, and criminal justice policy.

Reporting from Bridge Michigan details a fast-shifting landscape where psychedelic drugs—once associated primarily with counterculture and illegal use—are now being reexamined for their potential therapeutic benefits, even as concerns about safety and misuse remain front and center.

At the federal level, President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April aimed at expanding research into psychedelic substances and their potential use in treating mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety, according to Bridge Michigan reporting by Robin Erb. The move does not legalize the substances, but it signals increased federal interest in accelerating scientific study.

The story includes an AP file image by Richard Vogel showing psilocybin mushrooms being packaged at a cannabis marketplace, underscoring how quickly regulated markets for alternative substances are evolving in some states.

MICHIGAN: A PATCHWORK OF LOCAL POLICY

In Michigan, the regulatory picture is already shifting city by city.

Ann Arbor, Detroit, Hazel Park, and most recently Jackson have all moved to decriminalize entheogenic—or naturally occurring psychedelic—substances. That does not make possession legal under state law, but it significantly reduces enforcement priority for local police and prosecutors.

Hazel Park City Councilman Luke Londo, who led the effort in his city, told Bridge Michigan that his personal experience with psychedelics helped him manage depression and anxiety.

Londo compared the effect to everyday stimulation, saying psychedelics can provide “a positive lift … It reduces instances of breakthrough anxiety,” according to Bridge Michigan reporting.

PROSECUTORIAL DISCRETION AND POLITICAL FALLOUT

One of the most closely watched policy positions in the state comes from Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, now the Democratic Party’s nominee for Michigan attorney general.

Savit announced in 2021 that his office would not prosecute cases involving entheogenic plants, a move that followed Ann Arbor’s unanimous decriminalization ordinance.

Savit told Bridge Michigan he has received “probably gotten more positive correspondence about this one policy” than any other initiative during his tenure.

He defended the policy stance, saying, “There is a lot of evidence which suggests that this can really be life changing for people.”

Still, Savit acknowledged limits to his expertise, adding, “I’m not a researcher. I’m not a doctor. I just read the evidence, and it really does seem to be something that has significant additional benefits, especially for those dealing with trauma, dealing with PTSD and the like.”

His approach—along with other criminal justice reforms such as restricting cash bail—has become a political flashpoint, with Republican critics arguing he has “chosen criminals over victims,” according to Bridge Michigan reporting.

MEDICAL COMMUNITY CAUTIONS AGAINST OVERPROMISE

While enthusiasm is growing in some political and local government circles, medical professionals are urging caution.

Dr. Talal Khan, an addiction psychiatrist with Pine Rest Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids, told Bridge Michigan that the federal push for research should not be mistaken for proof of safety or effectiveness.

“We have to be very responsible about our messaging,” Khan said, pointing to what he described as “unpredictable, potential negative side effects” associated with psychedelic substances.

Khan emphasized that while early research shows promise, it remains limited.

“It has some potential, but before we can call it medicine, we have to do a lot more research,” he said.

He also cautioned against drawing premature parallels to other widely accepted drugs.

Using aspirin as an example, Khan said, “Aspirin originally derived from the bark of the willow tree. But that doesn’t mean we tell people to go eat bark of trees.”

A POLICY DEBATE FAR FROM RESOLVED

Across Michigan, the issue remains deeply divided—caught between early scientific exploration, local decriminalization efforts, and ongoing concerns from law enforcement and public health officials.

As Bridge Michigan reports, the state now finds itself part of a broader national experiment: whether psychedelic substances can transition from controversial street drugs into regulated therapeutic tools—or whether risks will ultimately slow that shift.

For now, despite new federal attention and growing local policy changes, nothing has changed in terms of federal legality, and researchers and policymakers alike say the science is still catching up to the political momentum.