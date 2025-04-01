Braun On IDOGE

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — If you’ve been following the progress of the Dept. of Government Efficiency, then you might also be aware of an effort to save taxpayer money on the state level, which Gov. Mike Braun refers to as IDOGE. He said Monday he believes that plan is and will show big results.

“I’ve asked for all of our agencies to find a minimum of five percent savings…I think we’re gonna get there,” said Braun Monday on WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel Show.

Braun said he is taking his experience as a business person to try and find innovative ways to save, beyond the means state government has used before, by asking eight people who have experience in the business world to comb through government agencies.

He said he also believes state regs need a good going over.

“I’ve asked also find ways to cut regulations,” he said. Braun said the hope is to provide savings to Hoosiers by eventually being able to lower or cut out taxes like the state income tax and sales tax, which provide the majority of state revenue.

Braun was also asked about progress on the effort to provide property tax relief. His original plan was gutted in a Senate bill weeks ago. But, Braun said through negotiations he believes he will be able to sign a bill that at least gets done about two thirds of what he originally asked for.

“Where it was gonna hardly give anyone any relief, we’re gonna get it up to where the majority of taxpayers will get relief,” he said. Now we’re getting down to the difficult: how much?”

That will be decided in more negotiations between his office and state lawmakers. Braun said average Hoosiers will benefit first and people with “jumbo ” homes, who might not bear the same weight in property taxes will see relief later.