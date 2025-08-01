State Fair Opens Today

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Fair kicked off Friday for its 168th year, shining a spotlight on agriculture and food prices, which are on a lot of people’s minds right now.

Governor Mike Braun and Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith helped open the fair with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. At the same time, the USDA announced a new hub coming to Indianapolis to support local farmers and work on lowering food costs.

“It’s a great time to be in agriculture. Indiana agriculture is becoming a national staple,” said Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith. “With the USDA moving here, one of their hubs here, just their innovation through Purdue and what we’re seeing coming out of this college and next generation.”

Braun added the USDA hub could help by cutting through some of the red tape slowing progress. “We gotta have more done that’s closer to the people where things work, and I think we’re going to get to a pivot point where this stuff works,” he said.

Visitors at the fair have noticed rising food prices. One basket of chicken tenders and fries was priced over $20. Still, many stopped by longtime favorites like Larry Bowles’ stand with its giant root beer barrel. People came for traditional dishes like fried fish along with agriculture exhibits and local programs.

The fair runs through August 17 and offers plenty to see, eat and learn about Indiana’s farming heritage.