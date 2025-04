INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun today reiterated his commitment to transparency across state government for taxpayers.

To that end, he has ordered an independent forensic audit of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and its affiliated entities.

It is expected that the independent forensic audit firm will be hired within the next few weeks and that the audit will take 6-12 months to complete.

The audit will be paid for by IEDC funds.