INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers are the victims of internet crimes at the highest rate in the state’s history, according to a new report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI says Indiana ranks 8th in the country for the number of internet crime victims in 2024.

Over 23,000 people in Indiana were victims of Internet crimes last year, which is more than double the number of any year since the FBI has been tracking the numbers.