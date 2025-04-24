IMS Museum Sells 11 Cars

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — The IMS Museum recently sold off 11 cars from its collection, including the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196 R Streamliner, for a total of nearly $125 million.

With the proceeds, the museum acquired 14 cars from Chip Ganassi Racing, including five Indianapolis 500-winning cars, to appeal to a younger audience.

This acquisition brings the museum’s total of 500-winning cars to 49, making it the largest collection in the world.

The museum staff says they plan to strategically use the remaining funds from the endowment to make future acquisitions of cars or memorabilia to enhance its collection.