Braun Signs Indiana Utility Law Targeting High Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Governor Mike Braun has signed new legislation designed to address rising utility costs and expand protections for residents, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle. The measure, known as House Enrolled Act 1002, includes requirements for utilities to provide assistance programs for low-income customers and prohibits service shutoffs during periods of extreme heat for qualifying households.

The law also introduces a system that places most residential customers on levelized billing plans, allowing for more predictable monthly payments unless customers choose to opt out. In addition, it establishes a performance-based ratemaking process for investor-owned utilities, tying financial returns to factors such as affordability and service reliability.

Supporters say the changes are intended to hold utilities more accountable while addressing cost concerns. However, consumer advocates caution that immediate savings for most ratepayers are not guaranteed. Kerwin Olson of the Citizens Action Coalition said the long-term impact will depend on how regulators implement the law through the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

State officials say the legislation represents a shift away from traditional rate structures by requiring utilities to meet measurable benchmarks before earning additional profits. The new law is expected to be implemented over the next several years as regulators develop and apply the updated standards.