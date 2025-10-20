October 20, 2025
BREAKING – Amazon Web Service Outage Crashing Multiple Sites

by Brian Ford0
Matrix movie still

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) An Amazon Web Services outage is causing major disruptions around the world. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite online broker Robinhood, the McDonald’s app and many other services.

Amazon Web Services said on the site where it provides updates that services in its eastern U.S. region were disrupted and engineers were working to understand what was causing the problem.

AWS customers include some of the world’s biggest businesses and organizations.

