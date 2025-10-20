October 20, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Alcohol Suspected in Serious Crash

by Brian Ford0
(Photo Supplied)

Toledo, OH (WOWO) The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash involving a commercial vehicle and an SUV that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:46 a.m. on October 19, a Freightliner semi-truck traveling northbound on I-75 near milepost 198 in Northwood was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

The SUV, driven by 29-year-old Jose Perez of Toledo, collided head-on with the semi, causing the truck to veer off the left side of the highway and into the median cable barrier.

Perez sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while his passengers, Walter Orellana, 34, and Ervin Ordonez, 22, both also of Toledo, suffered critical injuries. All three were transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center.

The driver of the Freightliner, 44-year-old Kewal Singh of Ontario, Canada, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed due to the crash and remain closed as crews work to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

Related posts

Significant Investment for Parkview Health

WOWO News

Wolcottville Man Faces Drug Charges

Kayla Blakeslee

Huntington City Police investigating shooting at Phillips 66

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.