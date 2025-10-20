Alcohol Suspected in Serious Crash

Toledo, OH (WOWO) The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash involving a commercial vehicle and an SUV that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:46 a.m. on October 19, a Freightliner semi-truck traveling northbound on I-75 near milepost 198 in Northwood was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

The SUV, driven by 29-year-old Jose Perez of Toledo, collided head-on with the semi, causing the truck to veer off the left side of the highway and into the median cable barrier.

Perez sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while his passengers, Walter Orellana, 34, and Ervin Ordonez, 22, both also of Toledo, suffered critical injuries. All three were transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center.

The driver of the Freightliner, 44-year-old Kewal Singh of Ontario, Canada, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed due to the crash and remain closed as crews work to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.