Breast Cancer Awareness Month Shines Spotlight on Prevention, Research, and Support

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and health officials and advocates across the country are urging women and men to prioritize screenings, understand their risks, and join the fight against one of the most common cancers in the United States.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 310,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women this year, along with nearly 56,500 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a noninvasive form. An estimated 43,000 women will die from breast cancer in 2025, making it the second-leading cause of cancer death among women, behind lung cancer.

“Early detection saves lives,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society. “When breast cancer is found at an early stage, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent. That’s why mammograms, self-awareness, and regular doctor visits are so critical.”

Health experts recommend women at average risk begin annual mammograms at age 40. Those with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, or who carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, may need screenings earlier. Men, while far less likely to develop the disease, are also encouraged to talk with their doctors about risk factors, as about 2,800 men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked by the color pink, also highlights the ongoing need for research funding, patient support services, and education. Organizations such as Susan G. Komen, the American Cancer Society, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation are hosting walks, fundraising campaigns, and awareness events nationwide.

Locally, hospitals and clinics are offering free or reduced-cost mammograms during October. Support groups are also holding educational sessions to help patients and families navigate treatment options, from surgery and radiation to chemotherapy and newer targeted therapies.

Advocates stress that awareness should not stop at prevention and detection. “It’s about supporting patients through every step of their journey — emotionally, physically, and financially,” said Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen. “We’ve made incredible progress, but there’s more to do until no one loses their life to this disease.”