Federal Court Rejects Request To Stop Indiana’s Denial Of Gender Changes On Birth Certificates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joined Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News on October 1 to discuss a recent court ruling to uphold the state of Indiana’s right to require that birth certificates list biological sex. This rejects an attempt to block this policy.

Rokita begins the interview with a striking statement, claiming that the move came after consideration of the later-life effects of being able to change one’s birth certificate. “If you’re allowed to change that later in life, after the fact, change your birth certificate, which is a historical record, that gives you, via a government document, a nice argument to be on a girls’ sports team as a biological male.” Rokita began, “This is all a leftist attempt to destroy society as we know it.” Rokita claims boldly.

Rokita then drops the bomb that there are at least 90 cases across 30 counties in Indiana from county judges who have ordered birth certificate changes. Rokita says he and his administration are fighting these attempts.

Kayla then posed the question of what about cases where a birth certificate has already been changed and says something different than the person’s biological sex? Rokita assures Blakeslee that they will make the argument to correct the record, saying, “This cannot stand. It is a way to introduce chaos and interrupt the natural order of things.” Citing the Marxist playbook in his statement.

“I am protecting the women who know they are women,” Rokita says daringly. Blakeslee asked how he and his administration would respond to those who say this move and policy could harm the transgender and non-binary community. “Well, for short, they need help, and they need love.” Rokita begins sharply, “They need therapy, and there is a mental disorder afoot, but that doesn’t mean you should be allowed to go spike volleyballs in girls’ noses,” he criticized.

Rokita emphasizes the fact that he believes the Attorney General should always be heavily conservative for the state of Indiana.

Listen to the full interview with Rokita and Blakeslee here.