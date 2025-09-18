Breastie Boxes Named As The 78th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch Recipient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The recipient of the 2025 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign has been named. Breastie Boxes is a Fort Wayne organization that meets breast cancer patients where they are in their breast cancer diagnosis and treatment – and gifts them with a pink box filled with safe, comfortable and local items carefully selected to bring hope and confidence.

This year’s WOWO Penny Pitch campaign will be utilized to help raise money for the Breastie Box program which focuses on the emotional side of a Breast Cancer diagnosis, where many national organizations take the initiatives in prevention, research, and cures. When meeting with fellow “Breasties” the common denominator among most of these patients faced was the uncontrollable circumstances they had been dealt.

The funds raised from the 2025 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign will go towards helping supply Breastie Boxes to women fighting breast cancer.

The 2025 WOWO Penny Pitch campaign begins with a gas pump event on October 3 then Christmas on Broadway on Friday, November 21st, as well as the two-day Penny Pitch Radiothon to take center stage on Thursday & Friday, December 4th & 5th.