March 12, 2026
Breezy, Stormy Weekend

by Network Indiana0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gusty winds and slightly warmer temperatures are expected Friday across Indiana, while forecasters are keeping a close eye on the potential for thunderstorms — and possibly severe weather — later in the weekend.

Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said winds will pick up out of the southwest Friday at around 20 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 45 mph.

High temperatures are expected to reach about 56 degrees, a modest warm-up compared with Thursday but still typical for early March.

“It’ll be a little bit warmer than today, but not too bad,” Puma said.

The region’s next significant chance for precipitation arrives Sunday, when a cold front is expected to move through the area.

Forecasters currently estimate about a 50% chance of thunderstorms as the system passes. Winds on Sunday are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to about 36 mph.

Meteorologists are also monitoring the potential for severe weather Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as storms move through the region.

Puma said the primary threats would likely include damaging straight-line winds and large hail. However, if enough instability develops in the atmosphere, forecasters say an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

“We’ll be watching the severe aspect as well Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as those storms move through,” Puma said.

Officials encourage residents to stay updated on the forecast through the weekend as conditions develop.

