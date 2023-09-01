September 1, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Bucher Announces Bid For GOP Third District Congressional Run

by Michael McIntyre0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Yet another name has formally joined the race for the Republican nomination within Indiana’s Third Congressional District.  Grant Bucher says in a release that he is joining the race and cites that he is running to “build rather than destroy or blame.” An educated engineer and project manager at Weigand Construction by profession, Bucher says that he aims to represent other’s interest in a significant way, and remain accountable for those he hopes to serve.

Bucher’s official announcement makes him the 10th Republican candidate to be vying for the seat being vacated by Congressman Jim Banks who is seeking a spot in the U.S. Senate.

