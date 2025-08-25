August 25, 2025
Buckeyes On The Field And On The Shelf

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio State Senator Bill DeMora – an Ohio State Alumnus is a fan of the Buckeyes teams as well as the iconic peanut butter and chocolate treats that share the name.

WOSU reports that DeMora likes Buckeyes so much that he’s introduced legislation to have them declared Ohio’s official state candy.

He says he has broad bi-partisan support for the bill and says although there are more pressing things – its his hope that the bill might bring a smile to people in light of everything else going on in the world.

