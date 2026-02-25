Toledo Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by Vehicle

TOLEDO, OH. (WOWO) A Toledo man has died days after being critically injured in a carjacking on Emerald Avenue, according to reporting from WTVG.

The Toledo Police Department said 67-year-old Donald Russell was waiting in his vehicle February 19 while his granddaughter and her boyfriend said goodbye at a bus stop. Investigators say 38-year-old Jessie Moats attempted to steal the vehicle and assaulted Russell during the incident.

Police said Russell was dragged by the vehicle after Moats took control of it. He was later located on South Erie Street, nearly a half mile from the bus stop, and transported to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he was in a coma and experiencing kidney failure before dying February 24.

Investigators said Moats crashed the stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 near the Anthony Wayne Trail shortly after the carjacking. Police say he fled the crash scene on foot, went over a concrete barrier, and was struck by a commercial vehicle. Moats later died at a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.