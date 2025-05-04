Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana Hosts ‘Ribbon Walk’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana held a Ribbon Walk for families in the community this weekend.

Members of the community gathered at the organization for a mile-long walk in honor of those affected by cancer.

The walk offers the community an opportunity to support those affected by cancer as well as their families. The goal was to raise at least $175,000 through the fundraiser.

They offered food, entertainment and activities for those in attendance.

For more information about Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, click here.