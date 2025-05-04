May 4, 2025
Local News

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana Hosts ‘Ribbon Walk’

by Alyssa Foster0
(Supplied/CSNI)

 

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana held a Ribbon Walk for families in the community this weekend.

Members of the community gathered at the organization for a mile-long walk in honor of those affected by cancer.

The walk offers the community an opportunity to support those affected by cancer as well as their families. The goal was to raise at least $175,000 through the fundraiser.

They offered food, entertainment and activities for those in attendance. 

For more information about Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, click here.

Related posts

Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to release more names of priests accused of sexual abuse

Brooklyne Beatty

St. Joe Woman Charged in Midwifery Case

WOWO News

Monroe man identified as early Saturday morning shooting victim

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.