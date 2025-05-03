Police Looking For Suspect In Fatal Hit-and-Run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a man lying on the ground near South Lafayette and Williams Streets. They say he had a bicycle near him.

Officers arrived to find a man laying in the roadway unconscious.

Officers began rendering aid until medics arrived, but he was later proonounced dead at the hospital.

21 Alive News says the bicyclist’s identity has not yet been released, but investigators say he was struck by a driver who fled from the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.