May 4, 2025
Local News

Community Shows Up For ‘Great American Cleanup’

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Those in the community showed up for the ‘Great American Cleanup’ on Saturday.

The City of Fort Wayne Public Works Department says the ‘Great American Cleanup’ is the nation’s largest community improvement and beautification program, according to 21 Alive News. 

Community members volunteered from 9 to 11 a.m. to clean public spaces, riverways and greenways, neighborhoods and parks in the city. 

Volunteers ended the cleanup with a celebration including food, drinks, prizes and live entertainment at Headwaters Park. 

Overall, the effort was able to bring volunteers together to collect over 150,000 pounds of litter and waste from the environment nationwide.

Related posts

3 people in serious condition after multiple vehicle crash near Jefferson Pointe

Saige Driver

Vice-President Mike Pence to attend Indy 500

Brooklyne Beatty

Doctors monitoring spike in polio-like illness

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.