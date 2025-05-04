Community Shows Up For ‘Great American Cleanup’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Those in the community showed up for the ‘Great American Cleanup’ on Saturday.

The City of Fort Wayne Public Works Department says the ‘Great American Cleanup’ is the nation’s largest community improvement and beautification program, according to 21 Alive News.

Community members volunteered from 9 to 11 a.m. to clean public spaces, riverways and greenways, neighborhoods and parks in the city.

Volunteers ended the cleanup with a celebration including food, drinks, prizes and live entertainment at Headwaters Park.

Overall, the effort was able to bring volunteers together to collect over 150,000 pounds of litter and waste from the environment nationwide.