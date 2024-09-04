Canterbury celebrates opening of new Arts Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Canterbury School celebrated the opening of its new 18,000-square-foot Fine Arts Center with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday.

The building will feature an art gallery, black box theater, recording studio and podcasting center, 2D and 3D visual art classrooms, a digital photography lab, and classrooms for band, choir, and orchestra, in addition to performance and reception spaces.

“The Canterbury Fine Arts Center is the realization of a multiyear dream that is now a reality,” says Canterbury Head of School, David Jackson. “To paraphrase the words of the Roman poet Ovid and the Irish author James Joyce, this facility will allow our students to send forth their souls into the unknown arts.”

Various members of the Canterbury community participated in the ribbon cutting, including Jackson, Canterbury Board Chair Todd Jacobs, Canterbury Foundation President Robert Godley, primary donors Chuck & Lisa Surack, primary donors Rick & Vicki James, Weigand Construction President Larry Weigand, and Design Collaborative Architect Jeremiah Hatfield.

The studios spaces in the Fine Arts Center are named for the Carboni, Cast, Foote, James, Losier, Parrott, and Wojewuczki families in honor of their support of this innovative Arts Center.

The Surack Family Foundation and The James Foundation are the primary project sponsors as part of Canterbury’s Maximizing the Future Capital Campaign.