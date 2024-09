FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Zane Elijah Stoll of Fort Wayne.

Police say they were called around 7:30 p.m. on Monday to the 500 block of Kinnaird Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marks Allen County’s 30th homicide so far this year.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.