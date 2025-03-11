Canterbury School Announces New School Directors For 2025-26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Canterbury School has announced the hiring of Will Lingle as High School Director and Canterbury alum Rob Westfall as Middle School Director, effective July 1, 2025. Collectively, Lingle and Westfall bring over 30 years of experience as independent school teachers and administrators.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we could not be happier with the selection of Will Lingle and Rob Westfall as Directors of the High School and Middle School divisions at Canterbury,” said Chair of the Canterbury Board of Trustees, Todd Jacobs. “Both of these leaders possess the discernment, vision, and character to lead the Middle and High School at Canterbury into a bright future.”

High School Director Will Lingle

Current Assistant Head of School at The Stony Brook School on Long Island, New York

Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Sciences from Wheaton College (IL)

Master’s degree in Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology from University of Missouri-Columbia

Middle School Director Rob Westfall