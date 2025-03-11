March 12, 2025
Local News

Canterbury School Announces New School Directors For 2025-26

by David Scheie
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Canterbury School has announced the hiring of Will Lingle as High School Director and Canterbury alum Rob Westfall as Middle School Director, effective July 1, 2025. Collectively, Lingle and Westfall bring over 30 years of experience as independent school teachers and administrators.

 “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we could not be happier with the selection of Will Lingle and Rob Westfall as Directors of the High School and Middle School divisions at Canterbury,” said Chair of the Canterbury Board of Trustees, Todd Jacobs. “Both of these leaders possess the discernment, vision, and character to lead the Middle and High School at Canterbury into a bright future.”

High School Director Will Lingle

  • Current Assistant Head of School at The Stony Brook School on Long Island, New York
  • Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Sciences from Wheaton College (IL)
  • Master’s degree in Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology from University of Missouri-Columbia

Middle School Director Rob Westfall

  • Current Assistant Director and Dean of Canterbury Middle School
  • Graduated from Canterbury High School in 2002
  • Undergraduate degree from Indiana University
  • Juris Doctor degree from University of Denver
  • Masters in Law from University of Oregon
  • Served in United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

