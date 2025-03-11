Indy Officer Charged With Voyeurism

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Suspended Indianapolis police officer Shane Decker faces an additional voyeurism charge in Hancock County for recording sexual encounters without consent in the county east of Indianapolis.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday said Decker was arrested Wednesday on the latest low-level felony charge. As of Monday morning, he’s been released from the Hancock County jail after having an initial hearing in Hancock Superior Court 2 and paying a $1,000 bond.

On Nov. 22, Marion County prosecutors charged Decker with a low-level felony counts of voyeurism using a camera, two low-level felony counts of official misconduct, two misdemeanor counts of public voyeurism, and one misdemeanor count of making an unlawful proposition related to claims of criminal activity at a Marion County massage parlor.

Decker, who was a 25-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was initially arrested in November after videos were discovered on a flash drive in a patrol car. These videos allegedly showed Decker recording sexual encounters with women without their knowledge.

According to a probable cause affidavit publicly shared Monday, one of Decker’s victims from Hancock County contacted police in September, reporting her involvement with him. The investigation revealed multiple videos where Decker allegedly recorded women without their consent, using his departmental laptop and other devices. Some videos showed Decker in uniform, and the women appeared unaware they were being recorded. Decker’s next hearing for the Hancock County charge is scheduled for May 1.

On Nov. 20, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey suspended Decker with a recommendation of termination by the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.